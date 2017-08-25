10-Year-Old Boy Saves Brother From Drowning After Watching 'The Rock's' film 'San Andreas'

Who says movies don’t teach you anything? In an incredible case of life imitating art, the BBC reports that a young boy from Michigan saved his 2-year-old brother’s life after using a trick he learned from watching Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s 2015 disaster film San Andreas. Jacob O’Conner, 10, was at home when he saw his little brother, Dylan, floating face down in the family’s pool. Instead of running off for help, which might have come too late, Jacob thought quickly and dragged his brother to safety, beginning a series of compressions inspired by a scene in which “The Rock’s” character uses CPR to revive his dying daughter.

According to the BBC, he says he “remembered it from the part where there was an earthquake, then there was a tsunami, and the girl was drowning.” Thankfully, Dylan suffered no permanent damage and has since made a full recovery after spending two days in the hospital. The boys' mother said she had never felt more proud of her son, and “The Rock” agrees. Once the news of Jacob’s heroism hit the Internet, Johnson took to Twitter to send his young fan praise.

Wow amazing story. Giving you a Twitter Jacob for saving your little brother's life. You're a real life hero. We're all proud of you! DJ https://t.co/M34d2NIYIy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2017

Thank you media friends for covering such an inspiring story. What a brave (and calm) 10yr old boy in the face of that heightened distress https://t.co/H9zDPRwVje — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2017

Real life hero 10yr old Jacob O'Connor found his 2yr old brother, Dylan lying face down in their pool. Amazing story. Amazing boy. https://t.co/0cHsuBGqwS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2017

