11 Amazing Photos of Mike Tyson's Most Iconic Fights

Bettmann / Contributor/ Getty Images

Mike Tyson might be one of the most controversial boxers in the history of the sport—but there's no controversy in saying that he’s also one of the best.

Tyson first broke onto the boxing scene like a hurricane, and no one in the sport knew what hit them. Actually, they did: His ridiculously effective right-hook-into-right-uppercut combo.

“Iron Mike” started his career by winning his first 19 fights by knockout, going 37-0 before finally losing to Buster Douglas. Tyson won the heavyweight title when he was just 20 years old, and he's still the youngest to ever hold it.

Here’s a look at 11 amazing photos from his most iconic fights.