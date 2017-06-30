11 Amazing Photos of Mike Tyson's Most Iconic Fights

News

Get to know "Iron Mike" with these knockouts and stunning shots.

Mike Tyson's Most Iconic Fights

Ferocious Faced Mike Tyson Lands The Knockout Punch To The Jaw Of Challenger Larry Holmes
Bettmann / Contributor/ Getty Images

Mike Tyson might be one of the most controversial boxers in the history of the sport—but there's no controversy in saying that he’s also one of the best.

Tyson first broke onto the boxing scene like a hurricane, and no one in the sport knew what hit them. Actually, they did: His ridiculously effective right-hook-into-right-uppercut combo.

“Iron Mike” started his career by winning his first 19 fights by knockout, going 37-0 before finally losing to Buster Douglas. Tyson won the heavyweight title when he was just 20 years old, and he's still the youngest to ever hold it.

Here’s a look at 11 amazing photos from his most iconic fights.

Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson II, 1997

Mike Tyson fight Evander Holyfield
JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images

This rematch from June 28, 1997 of an earlier fight between Tyson and Evander Holyfield was originally hyped up as the "The Sound and the Fury." But with the way it went down, it’s forever known as "The Bite Fight."

Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson II, 1997

Mike Tyson fight Evander Holyfield
JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images

After Holyfield dominated the early rounds, Tyson bit a chunk of Holyfield’s right ear off and tossed it on the mat. It was a stunning moment, and one that Tyson is best known for among many boxing and sports fans.

Evander Holyfield vs. Mike Tyson II, 1997

Mike Tyson fight Evander Holyfield
JEFF HAYNES/AFP/Getty Images

Tyson bit a chunk out of Holyfield's right ear during their 1997 bout at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. He was disqualified at the end of the third round.

Mike Tyson vs. Larry Holmes, 1988

Mike Tyson’s Birthday: 11 Amazing Photos of his Most Iconic Fights
Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Tyson’s fight against Larry Holmes on Jan. 22, 1988, was billed as "Heavyweight History.”

Mike Tyson vs. Larry Holmes, 1988

Mike Tyson fight Larry Holmes
The Ring Magazine/Getty Images

Tyson won the 1988 Holmes fight, which earned him the WBA, WBC, and IBF Heavyweight Championships.

Mike Tyson vs. Carl Williams, 1989

Mike Tyson fight Larry Holmes
Bettmann / Contributor

Tyson's fight againt Carl Williams was on July 21, 1989, for the WBA, WBC, IBF, and Lineal Heavyweight championships.

Mike Tyson vs. Carl Williams, 1989

Mike Tyson fight Carl Williams
Bettmann / Contributor

Tyson dominated the fight, which lasted just 93 seconds.

Mike Tyson vs. Frank Bruno, 1996

Mike Tyson fight Frank Bruno
Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images

Tyson's second fight against Frank Bruno was on March 16, 1996, for the WBC Heavyweight championship.

Mike Tyson vs. Frank Bruno, 1996

Mike Tyson fight Frank Bruno
Focus on Sport/Getty Images

The fight was billed as "The Championship: Part I," and Tyson won after a 13-punch combination in the third round.

Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks, 1988

Mike Tyson fight Michael Spinks
Bettman/Getty Images

Tyson's fight against Michael Spinks came on June 27, 1988. Both fighters entered the bout with undefeated records.

Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks, 1988

Mike Tyson fight Michael Spinks
Bettman/Getty Images

At the time, the fight was the richest in the history of the sport, grossing around $70 million.

