17 times Scott Adkins shredded Instagram with his workouts

Scott Adkins is a major badass.
The actor and martial arts expert has made a career of kicking ass in some of the most action-packed movies in Hollywood, including as the right-hand man for Jean-Claude Van Damme's character in The Expendables 2, plus roles in Doctor Strange, The Bourne Ultimatum, Zero Dark Thirty, Boyka: Undisputed, Hard Target 2, and the Universal Soldier series.
The thing that makes Adkins so perfect for those roles? He’s been doing martial arts since he was a teenager. He's trained in various disciplines, including jujitsu, karate, judo, ninjitsu, and kickboxing—so whether it’s real life or a movie, he really can put the hurt on his opponents.
Adkins gets himself shredded with an intense training routine that includes martial arts training, weightlifting, and cardio work. “I like explosive movements and I do some plyometrics for my lower body,” Adkins told Men’s Fitness in 2016. “I do a lot of box jumps and depending on the part I’m training for, if I need to be bigger, I just train five times a week with the weights and mix it up.”
Much like his Expendables co-stars—Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Terry Crews—Adkins likes to post his workouts to social media, and—no surprise here—they’re pretty badass.
Here are 17 of Adkins’ best workout moments from Instagram:
17. Adkins shows off his cannon-like biceps as he trains for Boyka: Undisputed with some dumbbell curls:
16. Even martial arts masters need to get some cardio in. Adkins hits the treadmill for speed training:
15. Adkins hits his target and shows off some spinning leg kicks:
14. Adkins pumps his triceps with some rope pulldowns that get his veins popping:
13. Adkins shows off his flexibility with some fight training:
12. Adkins brings out the dumbbells for a bench workout and gets his biceps pumped up:
11. Adkins slams his target with a spinning kick. You wouldn't want to be that pad.
10. Adkins shows off his rock-hard abs as he gets ready for another workout:
9. Adkins gets things going with some barbell curls:
8. Adkins shows off his massive biceps and traps as he gets set for some dumbbell work:
7. Adkins gets into fighting shape with some dumbbell moves:
6. Did we mention that Adkins is absolutely shredded? The actor shows off his massive biceps, rock-hard six-pack, and huge delts:
5. Adkins puts in a big lift:
4. Adkins takes out his rage on the heavy bag with some punishing kicks:
3. Adkins works on his boxing, striking, and defense in a sparring session:
2. Adkins gets some major height with this spinning kick:
1. Adkins shows off his dumbbell and barbell workouts as he adds muscle to his upper body: