17 times Scott Adkins shredded Instagram with his workouts

Scott Adkins is a major badass.

The actor and martial arts expert has made a career of kicking ass in some of the most action-packed movies in Hollywood, including as the right-hand man for Jean-Claude Van Damme's character in The Expendables 2, plus roles in Doctor Strange, The Bourne Ultimatum, Zero Dark Thirty, Boyka: Undisputed, Hard Target 2, and the Universal Soldier series.

The thing that makes Adkins so perfect for those roles? He’s been doing martial arts since he was a teenager. He's trained in various disciplines, including jujitsu, karate, judo, ninjitsu, and kickboxing—so whether it’s real life or a movie, he really can put the hurt on his opponents.

Adkins gets himself shredded with an intense training routine that includes martial arts training, weightlifting, and cardio work. “I like explosive movements and I do some plyometrics for my lower body,” Adkins told Men’s Fitness in 2016. “I do a lot of box jumps and depending on the part I’m training for, if I need to be bigger, I just train five times a week with the weights and mix it up.”

Much like his Expendables co-stars—Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Terry Crews—Adkins likes to post his workouts to social media, and—no surprise here—they’re pretty badass.

Here are 17 of Adkins’ best workout moments from Instagram:

17. Adkins shows off his cannon-like biceps as he trains for Boyka: Undisputed with some dumbbell curls:

A photo posted by Scott Adkins (@thescottadkins) on Apr 11, 2016 at 12:21pm PDT

16. Even martial arts masters need to get some cardio in. Adkins hits the treadmill for speed training:

A video posted by Scott Adkins (@thescottadkins) on Mar 21, 2016 at 9:34am PDT

15. Adkins hits his target and shows off some spinning leg kicks:

A video posted by Scott Adkins (@thescottadkins) on May 25, 2016 at 9:28am PDT

14. Adkins pumps his triceps with some rope pulldowns that get his veins popping:

A photo posted by Scott Adkins (@thescottadkins) on Sep 8, 2015 at 5:44am PDT

13. Adkins shows off his flexibility with some fight training:

A video posted by Scott Adkins (@thescottadkins) on Sep 12, 2015 at 2:25pm PDT

12. Adkins brings out the dumbbells for a bench workout and gets his biceps pumped up:

A photo posted by Scott Adkins (@thescottadkins) on Nov 19, 2014 at 9:03am PST

11. Adkins slams his target with a spinning kick. You wouldn't want to be that pad.

A video posted by Scott Adkins (@thescottadkins) on Mar 27, 2016 at 12:18pm PDT

10. Adkins shows off his rock-hard abs as he gets ready for another workout:

A photo posted by Scott Adkins (@thescottadkins) on Apr 1, 2016 at 2:22am PDT

9. Adkins gets things going with some barbell curls:

A photo posted by Scott Adkins (@thescottadkins) on Jul 17, 2015 at 5:04am PDT

8. Adkins shows off his massive biceps and traps as he gets set for some dumbbell work:

A photo posted by Scott Adkins (@thescottadkins) on Dec 21, 2014 at 8:53am PST

7. Adkins gets into fighting shape with some dumbbell moves:

A photo posted by Scott Adkins (@thescottadkins) on Jun 12, 2015 at 4:32pm PDT

6. Did we mention that Adkins is absolutely shredded? The actor shows off his massive biceps, rock-hard six-pack, and huge delts:

A photo posted by Scott Adkins (@thescottadkins) on Jun 8, 2015 at 4:59am PDT

5. Adkins puts in a big lift:

A photo posted by Scott Adkins (@thescottadkins) on Jan 31, 2014 at 6:21am PST

4. Adkins takes out his rage on the heavy bag with some punishing kicks:

A video posted by Scott Adkins (@thescottadkins) on Jan 4, 2016 at 5:45am PST

3. Adkins works on his boxing, striking, and defense in a sparring session:

A video posted by Scott Adkins (@thescottadkins) on Apr 26, 2016 at 10:03am PDT

2. Adkins gets some major height with this spinning kick:

A video posted by Scott Adkins (@thescottadkins) on Mar 8, 2015 at 10:07pm PDT

1. Adkins shows off his dumbbell and barbell workouts as he adds muscle to his upper body: