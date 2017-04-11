3 Drunks Go Full-On WWE With Epic Match In Pub Bathroom

Dirty pub bathroom floor, booze, and three WWE enthusiasts—this video speaks for itself.

The fake WWE match has been going viral the past few days, and why shouldn't it? It's absolutely hilarious.

From the flying elbow off the urinal, to the ref, they have it all covered in this video.

But the best part is them realizing they're rolling around in piss, and the lads don’t even care.

@sportbible @WWEUK How did you spend your Saturday night?

Rolling around in piss in the men's bathroom — xmattinho 〽 (@xmattinho_afc) April 10, 2017

Amazing job fellas; this is one for the ages.