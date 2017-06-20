5 Reasons You Have To Watch 'Transformers: The Last Knight'

Paramount Pictures

If you've seen any of the Transformers movies, then you know what you’re getting into when you see Transformers: The Last Knight. This movie seems to have way more special effects than the previous (believe it or not). In fact, director Michael Bay revealed on a visit to the set of Transformers: The Last Knight that the visual effects used in the film were so complex that they broke Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) computers, “We always break the ILM computer…it’s because of the heaviness of the models. They’re so dense, so many pixels they can’t capture.”

He went on to explain a particular scene in the third movie, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, where a building is falling. “(We) built a real building. All that reflective, every window had its own little piece of software. If it moves…that shuts the computers down.” Here’s a video of ILM breaking down how they brought that sequence to life.



A lot of detail goes into this movie, and it shows. If you want to have the full experience, this is definitely a movie to watch in 3D or IMAX.