5 Reasons You Have To Watch 'Transformers: The Last Knight'

Paramount Pictures
The movie begins with what appears to be a nod to Monty Python as armies battle in England during the Dark Ages, and then Merlin (yes, the wizard we hear about in ancient mythical folklore) heads up to the mouth of a spaceship to meet with a few Transformers who landed on Earth. These Transformers decide to help Merlin, and give him a magical medallion which serves to protect him. Fast forward 1,600 years, and humans and Transformers are at war with each other, and Cade Yeager is being hunted by humans for helping the Autobots.
Meanwhile, over in an English castle, Sir Anthony Hopkins turns up with a robotic bi-polar butler enlisting help from Laura Haddock (Merlin’s last descendant) and Yeager (The Last Knight). Over the course of the movie, you’ll see Yeager raising baby dinosaur Transformers, horn-like spaceships sticking out of the Earth, a secret society (in which George Washington was a member) created to protect “the history of Transformers,” and an epic battle surrounding Stonehenge that ends with Optimus Prime fighting long-time friend Bumblebee. The storyline is crazy, it’s epic, adrenaline-pumping, and exactly what you’d expect from a Michael Bay film.