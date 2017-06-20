News

5 Reasons You Have To Watch 'Transformers: The Last Knight'

The fifth 'Transformers' movie will be released on June 21, and you don't want to miss it.

Optimus Prime
Transformers: The Last Knight is the fifth movie in Michael Bay’s violent, action-packed series about alien robots that can disguise themselves as machinery (usually in the form of cars). Following the events of Transformers: Age of Extinction, humanity is at war with the evil Decepticons and it is up to the Autobots, Cade Yeager (former M&F cover star Mark Wahlberg), a tech-savvy girl named Izabella (Isabela Moner), and Oxford professor Vivian Wembley (Laura Haddock) to save the world from ultimate destruction.

The Transformers franchise is known for its over-the-top CGI action, supercars, and super-hot women. In this film, you get it all. Here are the reasons why you have to see Transformers: The Last Knight.

Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager.
Mark Wahlberg is the best thing that's happened to Transformers: The Last Knight. His character is Cade Yeager, a simple, small-town mechanic and failed inventor, introduced as the series’ lead in Transformers: Age of Extinction. Though the fifth installment of the Transformers franchise has gotten mixed reviews from critics—mainly due to a complicated narrative and lengthy bum-numbing running time of 150 minutes—Wahlberg makes the movie worth watching.

Rather than rising above the script, Wahlberg instead dives into his role as Yeager with such passion that even the corniest lines don’t dampen his stunning performance. And while the rest of the cast (notably Anthony Hopkins, Josh Duhamel, and John Turturro) certainly add to the story, it's Wahlberg who carried the film through some of its shakier moments.

Special Effects

Behind the scenes of Transformers: The Last Knight
If you've seen any of the Transformers movies, then you know what you’re getting into when you see Transformers: The Last Knight. This movie seems to have way more special effects than the previous (believe it or not). In fact, director Michael Bay revealed on a visit to the set of Transformers: The Last Knight that the visual effects used in the film were so complex that they broke Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) computers, “We always break the ILM computer…it’s because of the heaviness of the models. They’re so dense, so many pixels they can’t capture.”

He went on to explain a particular scene in the third movie, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, where a building is falling. “(We) built a real building. All that reflective, every window had its own little piece of software. If it moves…that shuts the computers down.” Here’s a video of ILM breaking down how they brought that sequence to life. 


A lot of detail goes into this movie, and it shows. If you want to have the full experience, this is definitely a movie to watch in 3D or IMAX.

Sexy Supercars

Mercedes-AMG GT R – Drift (Autobot)
Since they came into the world of cinema in 2007, Transformers have captured the imaginations of kids and adults alike—hoping one day their car can too become a fighting robot. The ability to transform from a super car into a species of mechanical aliens boggles the mind, and the cars these aliens transform into are every “car lover's” dream.

With each installment of the Transformers franchise, they introduce (or upgrade) a few Autobots/Decepticons, and turn them into some of the hottest cars in the world. This film saw “Bumblebee" upgraded into a 2017 custom Chevrolet Camaro, “Crosshairs" as a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, “Drift" as a Mercedes-AMG GTR (in picture above), “Barricade" as a brand new custom Ford Mustang Police Car, and we were introduced to "Hot Rod", a 2017 Lamborghini Centenario. Car lovers, you will love this movie. Take a look at the video below to see some of the cars filmed in the movie.

Explosions/Action

Explosion in Transformers movie.
If you’ve ever seen a Michael Bay film, you can expect over-the-top explosions, a ton of fighting, and high-speed car chases (that usually end in so much destruction that it actually hurts to watch). Transformers: The Last Knight was no different. From the very beginning of the movie we see ancient forces battling each other and to which the battle ends in explosions and gunfire, then we see a car chase between the Autobots, Decepticons, and the military resulting in what we can only imagine is tens of millions of dollars, and the movie ends in a huge-ass alien ship/world crashing and burning to the ground. From start to finish, you are watching non-stop action, only broken by quick a joke or small moments of drama. But, there are barely any pauses in the action—if you enjoy that kind of movie, this film is for you.

Insane Storyline

Optimus Prime and Bumblebee.
The movie begins with what appears to be a nod to Monty Python as armies battle in England during the Dark Ages, and then Merlin (yes, the wizard we hear about in ancient mythical folklore) heads up to the mouth of a spaceship to meet with a few Transformers who landed on Earth. These Transformers decide to help Merlin, and give him a magical medallion which serves to protect him. Fast forward 1,600 years, and humans and Transformers are at war with each other, and Cade Yeager is being hunted by humans for helping the Autobots.

Meanwhile, over in an English castle, Sir Anthony Hopkins turns up with a robotic bi-polar butler enlisting help from Laura Haddock (Merlin’s last descendant) and Yeager (The Last Knight). Over the course of the movie, you’ll see Yeager raising baby dinosaur Transformers, horn-like spaceships sticking out of the Earth, a secret society (in which George Washington was a member) created to protect “the history of Transformers,” and an epic battle surrounding Stonehenge that ends with Optimus Prime fighting long-time friend Bumblebee. The storyline is crazy, it’s epic, adrenaline-pumping, and exactly what you’d expect from a Michael Bay film.

