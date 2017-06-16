5 Things Conor McGregor Must Do to Have a Chance Against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the Boxing Ring

Left: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, Right: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Conor McGregor taking on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match is one of the biggest spectacles in modern sports. It’s also one of the most one-sided matchups in boxing history.

While McGregor is unquestionably a great MMA fighter, stepping into the boxing ring is a completely different battle. No matter how much one enjoys McGregor’s fight style, domination in MMA, or his wild personality, let's face it: McGregor faces an uphill battle against such an experienced (and successful) boxer. But that doesn’t mean he can’t at least make things competitive for a while.

Another major factor for McGregor? In UFC, he fights with 4oz gloves—but now it’ll be 10oz gloves for the 154-lb fighter against Mayweather. Had Mayweather’s team wanted McGregor to have to starve himself down to weigh-in at 147lbs, it would have been 8oz gloves, so that extra padding could make all the difference in McGregor's punches.

Here are five things McGregor can do to make this a decently competitive fight.