50 Cent Ready To Unload Everyone On "Pure Adrenaline" With New Movie 'Den of Thieves'

The rapper-turned-actor posted a few pictures to Instagram Thursday to promote his new movie, co-starring Gerard Butler.

If you haven’t been checking up on 50 Cent, 50 Cent got you covered. The rapper-turned-actor recently posted three pictures to Instagram on Thursday promoting his upcoming movie, Den of Thieves, also starring Gerard Butler. 

The posts shows 50 Cent in character, drapped in his on-set gear. 

And the best selfie Award go's to, lol #denofthieves #effenvodka

Soon as I wrap here, I'll catch you on the PARTY TOUR. #denofthieves #effenvodka

Pure adrenaline, a action film you don't want to miss Den of Thieves. #effenvodka

According to Deadline, the film, directed by Christian Gudegast, will follow a group of gang members who devise a plan to rob the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles. 

And judging by 50 Cent's behind-the-scenes photos, the film looks to be quite an adrenaline-pumping thriller. The film has not set a date for release.

