50 Cent Ready To Unload Everyone On "Pure Adrenaline" With New Movie 'Den of Thieves'

If you haven’t been checking up on 50 Cent, 50 Cent got you covered. The rapper-turned-actor recently posted three pictures to Instagram on Thursday promoting his upcoming movie, Den of Thieves, also starring Gerard Butler.

The posts shows 50 Cent in character, drapped in his on-set gear.

And the best selfie Award go's to, lol #denofthieves #effenvodka A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:03pm PST

Soon as I wrap here, I'll catch you on the PARTY TOUR. #denofthieves #effenvodka A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

Pure adrenaline, a action film you don't want to miss Den of Thieves. #effenvodka A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Feb 23, 2017 at 11:35pm PST

According to Deadline, the film, directed by Christian Gudegast, will follow a group of gang members who devise a plan to rob the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles.

And judging by 50 Cent's behind-the-scenes photos, the film looks to be quite an adrenaline-pumping thriller. The film has not set a date for release.