'50 Cent' Says He Helped Make the Mayweather vs. McGregor Fight Happen, and Took His Grandfather to a Strip Club

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor are wrapping up one of the most entertaining promo runs in combat sports history, but this all may not have come to fruition, according to former M&F cover star Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

"50 Cent" was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently, and he mentioned that he convinced Mayweather to jump back in the ring, and he said he also spoke to Dana White to get the ball rolling.

Of course he couldn’t leave without throwing some shots at Mayweather for only weighing 150lbs. We don’t know Jackson’s exact weight, but judging from his crazy fine-tuned workout and endurance workout it’s safe to say he weighs more the Mayweather.

Before Jackson left the show, he had to tell a funny story about taking his 84-year-old grandfather to a strip club.