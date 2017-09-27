At 52, 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Still Looks Jacked

WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin may be best known for chugging cans of beer in the ring, but that doesn't mean he's in bad shape.

In fact, while promoting the new season of Steve Austin's Broken Skull Challenge on CMT, on which competitors face off in a variety of physical competitions, Austin posted a pic of himself on Instagram that turned heads on social media:



Broken Skull Challenge Season Premier tonight @10/9Central on @CMT. #toughestshowonTV #skullbuster @cmt @wwe @51minds @uvcpowersports @kawasakiusa A post shared by Steve Austin (@steveaustinbsr) on Sep 26, 2017 at 2:20pm PDT

As you can see, Austin, 52, looks just as good, if not better, than he did when he butted heads with Vince McMahon in the "Attitude Era" of WWE in the '90s.

Unfortunately, if you're thinking that Austin might be keeping in shape for a WWE return, he's already shot that theory down. Regardless, they're no denying that he could totally pull off another "Stone Cold Stunner" if he wanted to.