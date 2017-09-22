Action Hero Icons Stallone and Schwarzenegger Still Got the Muscle

Back in the day, no one kicked ass better on the big screen than Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The legendary action hero icons with perfectly chiseled, muscular physiques dominated the box office with an array of action-packed blockbusters that had fans coming out in droves.

Forty odd years later the two septuagenarians are still making Hollywood hits. What's even more impressive is that they're still so jacked, and in such great shape.

So what's the secret to Sly and Arnold's success? "The one thing we have in common is we don't quit. Push until ya can't push no more," said Stallone in his recent Instagram post.

The proof is in the pic.