Actor Karan Patel completely transformed his body and achieved an impressively jacked physique

'Hardly working to working hard': The Indian television star went from pudgy belly and flabby arms to rock-hard muscle and huge biceps.

Talk about adding some muscle definition.

Indian actor Karan Patel looks like a completely new person after going through a stunning body transformation. "I can now afford to forget wearing a t-shirt at times," he noted

Much like Bollywood mainstays Aamir Khan (who added pounds of muscle and got down to 9% body fat for his movie Dangal) and Ajith Kumar (who bulked up for his film Vivegam), Patel forged his previously soft body into an impressively steely physique:

 

Patel stars on the Indian soap opera Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (a.k.a. This is Love). While his body change may not be for a specific storyline on the show, Patel looks so different, the show might have to address it at some point:

 

Here are some more looks of Patel's transformation:

The award-winning actor put in a ton of work in the gym, doing intense work on his biceps and pecs:

 

Had a crazy #ChestWorkOut ...!! With my trainer rakesh pawar aka @rocky_bodytransformer ... mazzaaa aa gaya ...!!

A video posted by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on

 

Take another look at those arms:

 

Patel went from having a bit of a belly to getting an impressively flab-free midsection:

 

#Recap ....!!

A photo posted by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on

 

Patel showed off his sculpted back:

 

See more at Patel's Instagram profile, @karan9198.

