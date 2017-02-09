Actor Karan Patel completely transformed his body and achieved an impressively jacked physique

Talk about adding some muscle definition.
Indian actor Karan Patel looks like a completely new person after going through a stunning body transformation. "I can now afford to forget wearing a t-shirt at times," he noted
Much like Bollywood mainstays Aamir Khan (who added pounds of muscle and got down to 9% body fat for his movie Dangal) and Ajith Kumar (who bulked up for his film Vivegam), Patel forged his previously soft body into an impressively steely physique:
Patel stars on the Indian soap opera Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (a.k.a. This is Love). While his body change may not be for a specific storyline on the show, Patel looks so different, the show might have to address it at some point:
Here are some more looks of Patel's transformation:
The award-winning actor put in a ton of work in the gym, doing intense work on his biceps and pecs:
Take another look at those arms:
Patel went from having a bit of a belly to getting an impressively flab-free midsection:
Patel showed off his sculpted back:
See more at Patel's Instagram profile, @karan9198.
