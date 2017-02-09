Actor Karan Patel completely transformed his body and achieved an impressively jacked physique

Talk about adding some muscle definition.

Indian actor Karan Patel looks like a completely new person after going through a stunning body transformation. "I can now afford to forget wearing a t-shirt at times," he noted

Much like Bollywood mainstays Aamir Khan (who added pounds of muscle and got down to 9% body fat for his movie Dangal) and Ajith Kumar (who bulked up for his film Vivegam), Patel forged his previously soft body into an impressively steely physique:

Hardly working ... to ... working hard ..! Thanks to @rocky_bodytransformer my trainer and @alygoni my brother ...!! A photo posted by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on Feb 4, 2017 at 2:08am PST

Patel stars on the Indian soap opera Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (a.k.a. This is Love). While his body change may not be for a specific storyline on the show, Patel looks so different, the show might have to address it at some point:

@alygoni where do you find these pics from .. but thanks to you and @rocky_bodytransformer i can now afford to forget wearing a t-shirt at times ...!! Lol ...!! A photo posted by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on Aug 28, 2016 at 10:55pm PDT

Here are some more looks of Patel's transformation:

The award-winning actor put in a ton of work in the gym, doing intense work on his biceps and pecs:

Had a crazy #ChestWorkOut ...!! With my trainer rakesh pawar aka @rocky_bodytransformer ... mazzaaa aa gaya ...!! A video posted by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on Jan 16, 2017 at 6:07am PST

Take another look at those arms:

Patel went from having a bit of a belly to getting an impressively flab-free midsection:

#Recap ....!! A photo posted by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:27am PST

Patel showed off his sculpted back:

See more at Patel's Instagram profile, @karan9198.

