Amanda Nunes Dismantles Ronda Rousey via First Round TKO at UFC 207

It took UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes (14-4) less than a minute to put paid to Ronda's Rousey's comeback hopes when the Brazilian absolutely destroyed the American (12-2) with ferocious striking in the main event of UFC 207 on Friday night.

Fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas were expecting a big performance from Rousey, who had been out of the octagon for over a year since her loss to Holly Holm at UFC 193 in Melbourne, but she never got going.

Almost from the first exchange, she got nailed with a sharp jab. There was little head movement from Rousey, and she never used any footwork to stay away from the heavy-handed Brazilian, who won the title earlier this year when she defeated Miesha Tate via first round rear naked choke.

Nunes soon found her range and she was connecting with every power shot. Rousey, bloodied and hurt, was all over the place and simply could not stop the marauding champ. After taking three or four more huge shots, referee Herb Dean stepped in and called a halt to proceedings with 0:48 gone in the first round. After Bruce Buffer called the official result, Rousey left the ring and did not speak to media after the fight.

Here is footage of the fight with commentary from Rousey's coach, Edmond Tarverdyan.