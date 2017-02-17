Andy McDermott Stars in Action Short Film, 'Mitch Rapp: Off Book'

Actor, writer, and fitness personality, Andy McDermott has been a long-time contributor to both Muscle and Fitness and Men's Fitness. An expert in bodyweight training, McDermott is certainly among the most fit actors in show business.

Along with his passion for creating inspirational training videos, McDermott is also passionate about his acting on the big (and small) screen. His latest project is Mitch Rapp: Off Book, where he stars as the movie’s main man.

Mitch Rapp: Off Book is an action short film in the style of the great action films of the 80s and 90s. It’s a fan film in tribute to the late, world-renowned thriller writer Vince Flynn. Actor and Producer Andy McDermott has been a huge fan of Flynn’s universe-including his hero, Mitch Rapp for almost 20 years. When McDermott had the idea to bring Rapp to life, he called his friend and filmmaker Paul DeNigris, who accepted the challenge immediately. With the generosity of some incredible backers on Indiegogo, they raised over $8,500 for production. This project is a collaborative effort of more than 50 talented people who have come together to tell a fun, entertaining, and action-packed story which Rapp fans everywhere will enjoy.

Off Book is an original script written by Director Paul DeNigris and Producer/Actor Steve Briscoe. It stars McDermott (Hawaii Five-0, Sons of Anarchy, Training Day) as Mitch Rapp, alongside acclaimed Hollywood actors James Morrison (24, Private Practice, Hawthorne) and Ayman Samman (American Sniper, NCIS:LA, Lopez). Action Director Richard O. Ryan assembled and choreographed a team of 15 stuntmen. Ryan also lends his talents on screen, with Briscoe and Kathleen Benner rounding out the cast.

The full Short Film will be released on the MROB YouTube Page on February 26.