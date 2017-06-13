Anthony Joshua Easily Destroys Speed Bag Record on 'The Graham Norton Show'

British boxing sensation Anthony Joshua appeared on The Graham Norton Show, and displayed exactly why he’s the undefeated heavyweight champion. Joshua was handing out tips on the proper way to hit a speed bag to Norton and a few other celebrity guests. With 19 wins—all coming via knockout—it's no secret that the 6'6" beast broke the record on the machine with one seemingly effortless punch.

Joshua has also been in the news recently with rumors about his next opponent. There have been talks that a Wladimir Klitschko rematch in November is very likely. Deontay Wilder has also been making some noise about a possible fight, but Joshua has Tyson Fury on his mind. According to skysports.com, Joshua stated, “I listen to what people want. Tyson makes a lot of noise, and he’s made it clear that he wants to fight me.”