Anthony Joshua's Creative, Badass Workout Consists of Playing Paddle Ball With His Fists



Simplicity Is Genius pic.twitter.com/FAXPq6m8nu — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) August 21, 2017

Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua showed on Twitter that he’s not undefeated just because of his power and massive size. While training, Joshua wore his baseball cap backwards and attached a string with a tennis ball to it. The 6’6" monster showed total control and concentration by punching the tennis ball repeatedly with light jabs. It may look easy, but that's what the great athletes do: They make everything look simple.

The superstar boxer has also been in the news with regards to the Mayweather-McGregor fight. "It's probably (going to be) a landslide. Look at the great fighters Mayweather's fought, and he's made them look average. Some of the fighters Mayweather's fought would probably beat Conor McGregor as well; Conor can't really compete,” Joshua stated, according to Business Insider. This fight has also made Joshua consider taking on an MMA fighter himself. The big man told sky sports that he’d be willing to fight an MMA fighter, even though it may not fare well for him: "I'd probably get beaten. The only thing that they can't do is submissions, but they can kick, elbow, bite—whatever they want. Just no submission.”

The IBF/WBA champion is currently awaiting the confirmation for his next title defense against Kubrat Pulev.