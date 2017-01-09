'Aquaman's' Jason Momoa Goes Rock Climbing in Spain

Check out mi hermano. Chris Sharma YouTube channel link in my bio. Da momoa OHANA summer vacation. Had the time of our life chilling in Catalunya with unko sharmy. Go check out the rest of episode aloha da momoaz A video posted by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

Jason Momoa is one of our favorite stars to follow on Instagram because, simply, the dude is an absolute badass. During a road trip to Spain with his family and good friend, Chris Sharma. Momoa took to Instagram to prove his insane athleticism.

The latest video posted by the Justice League and Game of Thrones actor is further proof that Momoa is ready to take on his role as King of Atlantis! In the video, Momoa is seen bouldering at Savassona, a popular rock climbing location near Catalonia, Spain.

Momoa is set to star as Aquaman in Warner Bros upcoming standalone superhero film, which will hit theaters October 5, 2018.

View the full road trip video below: