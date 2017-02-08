Arnold is a Man on Fire in New ‘Aftermath’ Trailer

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in action, but instead of playing a trigger happy solider or machine, he is a scorned father who has lost both his wife and daughter in what looks like an avoidable plane crash. The trailer has a very dreary and depressing vibe, and it looks like Arnold does a great job at holding up his end. I know I wouldn’t want the Terminator staring at me face to face like he was staring down the air traffic controller in the last scene of the trailer.

SEE ALSO: 'Lifting With Arnold' On Snapchat Is Gold

Besides The Celebrity Apprentice, Arnold has been busy over the past few years as far as movies go, he’s been in Terminator Genisys, The Expendables 3, and Sabatoge recently. In addition to Aftermath, Arnold is also set to star in Why We’re Killing Gunther, which is about a group of assassins turning against the best of the group, according to imdb.com, which is much closer to what we are used to seeing him in. There are also talks for a possible Expendables 4, which we wouldn’t mind.

SEE ALSO: Arnold Fires Chael Sonnen On The 'New Celebrity Apprentice'

An official release date has not been set, but the film is due out later this year.