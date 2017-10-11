Arnold Schwarzenegger Arm-wrestles a 9-Year-Old

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a bodybuilding legend with whom few can compete. But he may have met his match in the form of a 9-year-old.

At Beyond Fest last week, a young fan challenged Arnold to an arm-wrestling contest. What followed was clearly an impressive feat of strength, as the child eventually came out victorious.

Arnold was quick to teach an important lesson to the audience: "See? You can't always win! He can always win, but I can't!"

Time will tell if the boy ends up becoming the next Mr. Olympia.