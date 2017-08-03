Arnold Schwarzenegger Learned to Hula With Sly Stallone

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his 70th birthday over the weekend, and to show his appreciation for his dedicated fans, he shared a bit of the party with them on Instagram on Tuesday.
Joined by fellow movie stars Sylvester Stallone and Tom Arnold, he learned to hula dance with the help of a female instructor.
Schwarzenegger looked as relaxed as ever in a Hawaiian shirt and Adidas kicks for his island-themed birthday bash, and he managed to hold on to the cigar in his mouth for the entire snippet of the session.
Stallone also posted a video on Instagram to share the kind words he had for Schwarzenegger, a long time friend and competitor.
Follow the action-movie legends at @schwarzenegger and @officialslystallone.