Arnold Schwarzenegger Learned to Hula With Sly Stallone

Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrated his 70th birthday over the weekend, and to show his appreciation for his dedicated fans, he shared a bit of the party with them on Instagram on Tuesday.

Joined by fellow movie stars Sylvester Stallone and Tom Arnold, he learned to hula dance with the help of a female instructor.



‪All of your birthday messages mean the world to me. Thank you. I always say to stay hungry and never stop learning, so as a sign of my gratitude, here's a video of birthday party hula lessons.‬ A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

Schwarzenegger looked as relaxed as ever in a Hawaiian shirt and Adidas kicks for his island-themed birthday bash, and he managed to hold on to the cigar in his mouth for the entire snippet of the session.

Stallone also posted a video on Instagram to share the kind words he had for Schwarzenegger, a long time friend and competitor.



A little bit of my birthday speech to the Big Man ! It's actually a one of a kind competitive relationship which we are both grateful for! Keep punching , Arnold ! #arnoldschwarzenegger A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Follow the action-movie legends at @schwarzenegger and @officialslystallone.