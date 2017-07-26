News

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Best Magazine Covers

The bodybuilding legend has graced the cover of many a fitness magazine.

Arnold's Best Vintage Magazine Covers

Arnold Schwarzenegger built one of the most famous physiques of all time, and the look he had at the height of his bodybuilding stardom in the 1970s is one that bodybuilders today still aspire to achieve.

His nearly superhuman gains landed him the adoration of lifters around the world, and plenty of magazine covers to immortalize his legendary look. In honor of his 70th birthday, we've compiled some of our favorites.

Click through for some fitness inspiration from Schwarzenegger's most ripped, motivational covers of all time.

May 1969

Arnold Schwarzenegger
January 1970

Arnold Schwarzenegger
September 1971

Arnold Schwarzenegger
February 1972

Arnold Schwarzenegger
October 1972

Arnold Schwarzenegger
May 1977

Arnold Schwarzenegger
July 1982

Arnold Schwarzenegger
August 1984

Arnold Schwarzenegger
November 1985

Arnold Schwarzenegger
August 1988

Arnold Schwarzenegger
September 1994

Arnold Schwarzenegger
January 2000

Arnold Schwarzenegger
August 2003

Arnold Schwarzenegger
July 2007

Arnold Schwarzenegger
