Arnold Schwarzenegger's Best Magazine Covers

Arnold Schwarzenegger built one of the most famous physiques of all time, and the look he had at the height of his bodybuilding stardom in the 1970s is one that bodybuilders today still aspire to achieve.

His nearly superhuman gains landed him the adoration of lifters around the world, and plenty of magazine covers to immortalize his legendary look. In honor of his 70th birthday, we've compiled some of our favorites.

Click through for some fitness inspiration from Schwarzenegger's most ripped, motivational covers of all time.