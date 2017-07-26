Arnold Schwarzenegger's Highlight Reel

Per Bernal
Schwarzenegger hasn't forgotten his bodybuilding roots, and he takes every opportunity to get involved and support aspiring competitors and champions alike. Here, he poses next to Cedric McMillan, winner of the 2017 Arnold Classic.
On his personal Instagram page, Schwarzenegger had nothing but kind words for McMillan, and proved that he's definitely still got it:
“When I presented the trophy last night, Cedric turned the tables on me—he's a great guy, so even though I've been retired for about 40 years, when he asked, I hit my 3/4 back pose," his Instagram post read.