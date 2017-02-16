‘The Bad Batch’ trailer: Jason Momoa and Keanu Reeves take on a future American wasteland

Knives. Big muscles. A charismatic cult leader. Cannibals.

Yeah, The Bad Batch might be the wildest movie to hit screens this year.

March 2017 Men’s Fitness cover star Keanu Reeves and Justice League actor Jason Momoa star in this dystopian romantic thriller, which takes place “in a Texas wasteland and set in a community of cannibals.”

Reeves—rocking an amazing mustache and huge sunglasses—narrates the trailer to a techno soundtrack, while Momoa rides around shirtless on a motorcycle and practices handling a huge arsenal of knives:

It’s not quite clear what the story is actually about—there appears to be a fenced-off area of Texas that isn’t considered part of the United States anymore, and a nightclub where Reeves leads his cult following—but the cast beyond Reeves and Momoa is pretty stacked, with Jim Carrey, Giovanni Ribisi, and Suki Waterhouse also appearing.

The film is produced by by Annapurna Pictures, who've shown over the years they are willing to take risks after producing films like Zero Dark Thirty, Spring Breakers, American Hustle, Killing Them Softly, and The Master.

The Bad Batch, directed by Ana Lily Amirpour, will hit theaters on June 23.