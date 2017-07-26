The ‘Ballers’ Season 3 Premiere was HBO’s Highest-Rated Half-Hour Show Since ‘Entourage,’ According to 'The Rock'

After months of trailers, teasers, and posters, on Sunday Season 3 of the HBO show Ballers starring Dwayne Johnson landed.

According to "The Rock" himself, the show opened up to roaring numbers. He said, “You (fans) made this past Sunday's premiere of #Ballers @HBO's #1 highest rated half hour show IN YEARS. Since 2011.” He also added, “Up 41+% from last year's #Ballers premiere. That kind of growth is very rare and I just want to say THANK YOU.”

Season 3 picks right back up with Spencer Strasmore (Johnson) continuing his ascension to the top of the sports world, Ricky (John David Washington) continuing his million-dollar playboy ways, and Charles (Omar Miller) still learning how to maneuver in a NFL front office.

Outside of Ballers, Johnson has just finished wrapping Rampage, and just released a spectacularly ridiculous commercial/film with apple.

Take a look at the latest trailer of Ballers below to get a preview of Season 3.