‘Baywatch’ Holds the Slowest, Yet Most Entertaining, Marathon Ever

To everyone who hates running, this is the race for you.

Leading up to the blockbuster film Baywatch, a “Slow-mo Challenge” was held at L.A. Live. The premise of the race was for participants to show off their innovativeness while running a .5k marathon—in Baywatch-style slow-mo, of course.

SEE ALSO: Get Ready To See A Lot More Skin In New 'Baywatch' Movie

Check out all of the greatest (& slowest) moments from yesterday's #SlowMoChallenge! pic.twitter.com/OjzsLagxq3 — Baywatch Movie (@baywatchmovie) April 24, 2017

For the younger readers out there, the original TV show Baywatch made the slow-motion run on the beach an iconic scene that has become synonymous with the show, and a staple in pop-culture.

The winner was not the first across the line, but who best captured the essence of the challenge. The winner was not announced, but, according to Dwayne Johnson, earned themselves a trip to the premiere of the movie.

Just saying, we think the winner has to be one of the women at the 36-second mark with straight-back braided hair to give the illusion of running fast.

SEE ALSO: Watch: The Rock As An ‘Oceanic Motherf***Er’ With His Own Jacked Sand Castle In The New 'Baywatch' Trailer

Take a look below to see more clips of the marathon.

The best way to celebrate @baywatchmovie - attend a slow-mo marathon pic.twitter.com/NeSJamHL5s — ET Canada (@ETCanada) April 22, 2017

Stars including Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera were all in attendance at the race.

If you can’t wait for that iconic beach running scene that we all know is coming, the film will be released on May 25.