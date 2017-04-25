'Baywatch' Releases 'Baes Of The Bay' Trailer

Paramount Pictures just released a new promo for the upcoming beach flick Baywatch, this time starring the "Baes of the Bay."

The trailer showcases its strong female characters, and it opens with the beach babes doing the famous Baywatch slo-mo run—a staple in the '90s hit TV show.

What follows is a movie montage featuring all sorts of bikini bodies and moving parts. Though the stunning ladies are much more than meets the eye, and the trailer makes it clear these women are badass. Don’t believe us? Watch the video above.

Baywatch will be released on May 25, 2017.