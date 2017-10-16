News

'The Big Show' Looks Absolutely Jacked Post-hip Surgery

Just because the WWE superstar isn't in the ring doesn't mean he's not going to the gym.

"The Big Show" might be out of WWE competition for a while, but that doesn't mean he's just playing Destiny 2 all day.

In a recent post to social media, "Show" took a selfie showing off the result of his most recent trip to the gym, nearly three weeks after having hip surgery:


Considering how jacked he looks in this photo, it's a miracle he didn't accidentally crush his iPhone.

Since early this year, "Show" has been chronicling his quest to lose weight and build mass, going as far as to lose a whopping 90lbs (from 463 to 373). In the past, "Show" has credited John Cena for encouraging him to build a six-pack.

"Show," 45, has previously said that he's considering retiring when his current WWE contract expires next year. One can only hope he goes on one final rampage before throwing in the towel.

