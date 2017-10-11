'Biggest Piece of Dogsh*t': Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Slams Tyrese's Latest Album

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is getting his own Fast and Furious spinoff with Jason Statham, and co-star Tyrese Gibson is not happy about it.

Gibson went after Johnson about the new film on social media, leading to a brand new response from the superstar actor about Gibson’s latest album.

Johnson, taking a break from filming his new film Skyscraper, gave a scathing review to the album, Black Rose, calling it, “the biggest piece of dogsh*t” he’s ever heard.

Take a look at Johnson’s full response to Gibson: