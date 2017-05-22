Boxer David Benavidez KO'd 'Porky' Medina With A Deadly Seven-Punch Combo

JUST WOW!



David Benavidez ends an awesome fight with @PorkyMedina via 8th RD TKO. #BenavidezMedina pic.twitter.com/Dp9vLnwAHl — PBC (@premierboxing) May 21, 2017

Think you had a rough Saturday night? Good thing you aren’t veteran boxer Rogelio “Porky” Medina, who got obliterated with a seven-punch combo from the young David “Red Flag” Benavidez.

The 20-year-old finished off the fight in the 8th round with a fury of combinations, knocking “Porky" out cold and nearly out the ring in the process.

With the victory, Benavidez, who is now 18-0 with 17 knockouts, earned his first world title shot. He is slated to face the winner of the upcoming bout between Anthony Dirrell and Callum Smith for the WBC title.

“This victory makes me more humble and gives me more motivation to work harder,” said Benavidez in his post-fight presser. “There has never been a [168-pound] champion at 20 years old, but I’m going to be the first to do that…This is just a glimpse of what I can do.”

"Glimpse” was one way to describe his slaughter of “Porky” on Saturday, it was a show. Many believe Benavidez's performance this weekend proves he is a legitimate contender for the title.

For now, we just have to wait.