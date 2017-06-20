Braun Strowman Makes His Triumphant Return on 'Raw'

"The Monster Among Men" didn't stay down for long.

After Braun Strowman suffered a shattered elbow after being attacked by Roman Reigns on Raw last month, WWE reported that he may be absent from the ring for up to six months so his injuries could properly heal.

As it turns out, Strowman healed faster than anyone predicted—during Reigns' match with Samoa Joe last night, a live video feed appeared on the Jumbotron, which showed an enraged Strowman emerging from the back of an ambulance. Joe used the distraction to his advantage, trapping Reigns in the coquina clutch and taking the victory.

Strowman then made his way to the ring, attacking Reigns and repeating his now-iconic threat, "I'm not finished with you!" He then declared he would be facing Reigns in an Ambulance Match at Great Balls of Fire before dropping the mic on Reigns' chest.

Great Balls of Fire airs on the WWE Network live from Dallas on July 9, 2017, and we can't wait to see what kind of chaos Strowman will cause next.