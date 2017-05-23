Braun Strowman Shares A Picture of His Shattered Elbow

It turns out that even the "Monster Among Men" can suffer broken bones.

Braun Strowman, the Herculean WWE superstar who beat Roman Reigns at WWE Payback, has been out of commission for the past few weeks due to a shattered elbow following an attack from Reigns the following Monday on RAW. Strowman recently took to social media to show off the injury, and it's not pretty:

This is what a shattered elbow looks like!!!! This pain is nothing compared to what I'm going to unleash as soon as I'm healed!!!! #ImNotFinishedWithYou A post shared by Adam Scherr (@adamscherr99) on May 22, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Knowing Strowman, there's probably only one thing on his mind right now: revenge. We're sure everyone in the WWE Universe hopes he recovers quickly—well, everyone except for Reigns, of course.