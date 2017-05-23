Braun Strowman Shares A Picture of His Shattered Elbow

It turns out that even the "Monster Among Men" can suffer broken bones.
Braun Strowman, the Herculean WWE superstar who beat Roman Reigns at WWE Payback, has been out of commission for the past few weeks due to a shattered elbow following an attack from Reigns the following Monday on RAW. Strowman recently took to social media to show off the injury, and it's not pretty:
Knowing Strowman, there's probably only one thing on his mind right now: revenge. We're sure everyone in the WWE Universe hopes he recovers quickly—well, everyone except for Reigns, of course.