Bray Wyatt Wins His First WWE Championship

And the NEW #WWEChampion... #BrayWyatt! #WWEChamber @wwenetwork #WWE A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Feb 12, 2017 at 8:13pm PST

After seven years in the WWE, Bray Wyatt finally has a championship under his belt.

In a surprising twist Sunday night, Wyatt emerged victorious in WWE Elimination Chamber's title match, besting John Cena, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, The Miz and Baron Corbin to take the WWE Championship away from Cena.

WWE's official Instagram posted the photo above of Wyatt basking in the glory of his newfound champion status shortly after the match.

WWE's Twitter also caught Wyatt seconds after the match, literally falling to the floor in happiness:

In an interview after the match, Wyatt was candid and told ESPN, "To be honest with you, I don't think I've come to grips with this yet."

However, he made it abundantly clear that he doesn't expect his victories to end with Elimination Chamber — "This is something that cements my legacy, this is something that I've accomplished -- but I want to accomplish more. WrestleMania is right here."

Of course, there are rumors abound that Wyatt will have to defend his title at Wrestlemania in April. The most popular theory is that he will be going toe-to-toe with WWE mainstay Randy Orton. Although WWE has yet to officially confirm this outside of labeling the feud between Orton and Wyatt as a "developing situation." Chances are that we'll hear a bit more about this story during Smackdown Live this week.

Wrestlemania will air live from Orlando, Florida on April 2.