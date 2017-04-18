Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Hold Ends In Gruesome Arm Break

WARNING: Graphic video. But let's face it, you're going to watch it anyway.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Absolutely brutal submission. Not for the faint of heart. @ethancrelinsten A post shared by FloGrappling (@flograppling) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

For the love of God, just tap out dude.

Unfortunately, some people are just too stubborn to succumb. And while we admire the young fighter's determination to try and snatch victory from the arm bar of defeat, we do question the doomed man's mental state, knowing he's just millimeters away from experiencing the excruciating pain of a broken arm.

Not the first, and certainly not the last; as long as there are guys who just won't accept losing there will be more graphic scenes like these.

And the carnage doesn't just happen in the Octagon. The bones of the stubborn can also been seen snapping from time to time in the sport of arm wrestling.

Again, it's not for the squeamish. Though, if that were you, you wouldn't have made it this far down the page.