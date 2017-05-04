Brian Shaw Preps for World's Strongest Man with Fire Truck Pull

Brian Shaw has been in the top tier of international strongmen for several years, and he clearly has no plans to slow down.
Next up for Shaw is the World’s Strongest Man competition, where he will be facing stiff competition from Hafþór Björnsson. Below, he is training for the always-impressive vehicle pull, which involves the athlete pulling an array of vehicles by hand over a 100-foot course.
Today was big truck pull Sunday so even though my body was a bit beat up I locked it up and got the work done! Two weeks until I fly out to WSM and I just got the final event details so time to dial everything in as much as possible with such little time left. Big thanks to the Fort Lupton Fire Department for always helping me out with my truck pull training! Time to go crush some @isatori_inc bio active whey, bio gro and amino gro to recover for training tomorrow! #shawstrength #worldsstrongestman #truckpull #strongman #begreat #drivefor5
Shaw also decided to mix things up by adding a 200-lb kettle swing to his workout before he began to pull a full-sized SUV down the road without much difficulty.
Doing some conditioning today that I'm pretty sure qualifies as CrossFit...what do you think @bsmit13? 203 lb kettlebell swings into a Chevrolet Avalanche backwards drag uphill. For reference the smaller kettlebell on the ground is 88 lbs @isatori_inc @mbslingshot @roguefitness @getnewage @probodycoach #shawstrength #worldsstrongestman #drivefor5 #earnednotgiven #begreat #strongman #crossfit #wod
The 35-year-old’s last major victory was at the 2017 Arnold Strongman Classic in early March. The World’s Strongest Man competition is heading to Botswana, Africa, this year. The first round will take place between May 20-23, and the Grand Final will be May 27-28.
