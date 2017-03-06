Brian Shaw Wins the 2017 Arnold Strongman Classic

Brian Shaw cemented his status as one of the greatest strongmen ever when he won his third Arnold Classic Strongman title at the 2017 Arnold Sports Festival - and he’s far from done.

The 35-year-old posted the video above on his Instagram feed with the following message:

“I won the 2017 Arnold Strongman Classic! Thank you to all my sponsors @isatori_inc @mbslingshot @roguefitness @getnewage @probodycoach to my family, friends, training partners, and everyone else that helped me to win this contest! I scored 47.5 points out of a possible 50 even dealing with a couple small injuries and I couldn't be more proud of my performance under the circumstances! Thank you for all of the support and now it's time to focus on winning my 5th World's Strongest Man title! #shawstrength #gigantor #worldsstrongestman #worldsstrongestman #begreat.”

It’s unreal to think that he dominated such a strong field with some niggling injuries! The man is truly one of the greats, and like other greats of any sport, the focus is on the next goal. Check out how Shaw towers over Arnold in this photo:

