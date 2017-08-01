Brock Lesnar Confirms He Will Leave WWE If He Loses at 'Summerslam'

"The Beast" just raised the stakes for Summerslam.

During Raw last night, Brock Lesnar and his manager, Paul Heyman, interrupted Kurt Angle's heartfelt speech to his hometown of Pittsburgh to make a declaration: If Lesnar loses the Fatal 4-Way at Summerslam, he will leave the WWE.

This announcement coincides with a number of rumors claiming that Lesnar is planning to leave the WWE to return to UFC. Following his victory at UFC 214, light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones called out Lesnar, to which "The Beast" responded (according to the AP), "Be careful what you wish for, young man." We'd say that sends a pretty clear message, but so far nothing has been confirmed.

If the rumors are false and Lesnar actually intends to stay in the WWE, he will have to take down Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

Summerslam airs live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, on August 20.