Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Braun Strowman to Square Off In A Fatal 4 Way at 'Summerslam'

One opponent clearly isn't enough for Brock Lesnar.

Hot off his win against Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire, tensions have been mounting as to who would be the next No.1 contender to face WWE Universal Champion Lesnar at Summerslam. Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman have both wanted a shot at "The Beast," while Joe has been demanding revenge.

After weeks of buildup, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle finally announced his decision: All three superstars would be facing Lesnar in a Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Universal title at Summerslam.

As one would expect, the ring quickly erupted in chaos after the announcement, with Strowman going as far as to throw a security guard out of the ring (would you expect any less?).

Summerslam will broadcast live from Brooklyn, NY, on the WWE Network on August 20, and it looks like it'll be one to remember.