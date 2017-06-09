Bruce Lee-Inspired Crime-Drama 'Warrior' Gets Green-lit by Cinemax

Bruce Lee fans rejoice: Cinemax has decided to move ahead with a show based on the original concept from the martial arts legend.

The crime-drama Warrior takes place during the Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the second half of the 19th century. With Bruce Lee serving as the inspiration, you can bet the fists and feet will be flying in this action-packed series that follows a Chinese martial arts prodigy who immigrates to the United States, and becomes the muscle for a powerful organized crime family in San Francisco's Chinatown district.

"Warrior follows in the spirit of the tradition of adrenalized Cinemax dramas that we established with Strike Back and Banshee," said Kary Antholis, president, HBO Miniseries and Cinemax Programming. "We are brimming with excitement for this unique martial arts series combining Bruce Lee's inspired conception with the immense storytelling talents of Jonathan Tropper and Justin Lin."

Executive produced by Tropper, and Lin and his Perfect Storm Entertainment partner Danielle Woodrow, Warrior has been given the green light by Cinemax with a 10-episode order that is set to begin production in Cape Town, South Africa. The decision to move forward will surely please those who hoped for more after watching last year's pilot episode.

“I’ve always admired Bruce Lee for his trailblazing efforts opening doors for Asians in entertainment and beyond,” said Lin. “So I was intrigued when Danielle [Woodrow, president, television, Perfect Storm] told me about the urban legend of his never-produced idea for a TV show and suggested we bring it to life. Then, when [Lee's daughter] Shannon shared with us her father’s writings—rich with Lee’s unique philosophies on life, and through a point of view rarely depicted on screen—Danielle and I knew that Perfect Storm had to make it."

Will Warrior live up to what Bruce Lee fans expect from a martial arts-themed production? Stay tuned to find out.