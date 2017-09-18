The Business of Olympia

The 2017 Olympia has drawn to its epic conclusion, as Phil Heath claimed an incredible seventh title. But the Olympia isn't just about the titles—it's also a booming epicenter of the bodybuilding business. From supplements to workout gear and beyond, bodybuilding has fueled a multi-billion dollar industry.

When the first Olympia competition debuted in 1965, the winner received a crown. The second year, the winner received $100. This year, the Olympia gave out $1.4 million in prize money, showing how the sport of bodybuilding has grown exponentially.

Today, it's no longer just about the sport; it's about the enterprise. With the help of social media, these athletes have become influencers in the health industry, sparking growth in all aspects of the business, from dieting and nutrition to training and competition. It has allowed them to broaden their audience and share their knowledge with a wider range of people. It has also allowed them to become role models for their followers, paving the way for lucrative business opportunities, which fuels the industry and keeps it growing.

To say that how this sport has grown and evolved is amazing would be an understatement. It's a colossal business that just keeps getting bigger and better.

Get an inside look at the booming business of bodybuilding in the video above.