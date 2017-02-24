Can a hydraulic press crush Wolverine’s adamantium claws?

Hugh Jackman can crush a lot of things—back squats, deadlifts, skullcrushers, massive leg presses.

But throughout his career, there has been one lone, uncrushable constant: adamantium.

Okay, fine. Technically, no one can crush the near-indestructible metal alloy that coats Wolverine’s bones, because it’s purely fictional. But that didn’t stop Jackman from sharing a fun video on social media—ahead of the Logan release on March 3, of course—in which a few YouTuber types try to crush Wolverine’s claws with a hydraulic press:

Although the hydraulic press couldn’t crush Logan’s claws, Jackman showed off something he can crush instead:

Same habit. Different day. #LONDON Logan 3.3.17 A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) on Feb 22, 2017 at 3:43am PST

Logan is expected to mark the final turn for Jackman as the fan-favorite Wolverine, but Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has tried to convince Jackman to suit up again in the future. When asked about the possibility of playing the hero again, Jackman told Screenrant that joining a certain Marvel super-team might make it worth it.

"If that was on the table when I made my decision, it certainly would have made me pause," Jackman said. "That’s for sure. Because I always love the idea of [Wolverine] within that dynamic—with the Hulk, with Iron Man—but there’s a lot of smarter people with MBAs who can’t figure that out. You never know. At the moment, honestly, if I really did have [the other Marvel characters] there, I probably wouldn’t have said this is the last. It just feels like this is the right time [to leave the character]."

For background: Marvel (now owned by Disney) licensed the X-Men film rights to Fox in 1994, before the current wave of superhero movies emerged. Consequently, the two studios have yet to come together on any deals, but with recent events it may happen soon enough: Sony and Marvel share Spider-Man, who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Civil War and will appear in Avengers: Infinity War after his solo film, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

So even if Jackman isn't planning on suiting up as Wolverine again, we’re betting on at least one more appearance before Reynolds finishes his run playing Deadpool.

Logan, directed by James Mangold and starring Jackman, Boyd Holbrook, Patrick Stewart, Erik LaSalle, and Stephen Merchant, will be released March 3, 2017.