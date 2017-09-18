News

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin Fight: The 10 Most Intense Moments from the Controversial Boxing Match

"Triple G" and Alvarez put on quite the show in Las Vegas, giving fans a "real" battle after the spectacle of Mayweather-McGregor.

Although it ended with a controversial draw, Canelo Alvarez and Gennady ‘GGG’ Golovkin gave boxing fans the fight they wanted in Las Vegas.

Following the loud lead-up to the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Conor McGregor spectacle, Alvarez and Golovkin entered the ring without quite as much trash talk—but they delivered on everything else.

The two middleweight boxers threw smash after smash through 12 rounds, and by the end, each fighter felt they had done enough to win. The judges agreed—sort of.

Judge Dave Moretti scored the fight 115-113 for Golovkin, while Don Trella gave it a 114-114 tie. Things erupted into controversy after judge Adalaide Byrd scored the match 118-110 for Alvarez, making the fight a split draw. Many around the boxing world felt that dominant score was too tilted toward Alvarez. For comparison, HBO's unofficial scorer, Harold Lederman, and ESPN.com’s judge, each scored the fight 116-112 for Golovkin.

The controversial end means a rematch between Alvarez and Golovkin is all but certain at some point. Both fighters expressed interest in another bout after the event.

"Yes, of course. Obviously, yes. If the people want it, yes. He didn't win. It was a draw," Alvarez said, according to ESPN. "I always said I was going to be a step ahead of him. We'll fight in the second one, but I'll win."

"Of course I want the rematch. This was a real fight," Golovkin said.

Here are the 10 best moments and photos from the fight.

The fight had been long anticipated between the two boxers, especially Golovkin, who had been pushing for this matchup for nearly two years.

Golovkin had 218 punches to Alvarez's 169. Both fighters landed 23 punches in the final round, according to the CompuBox punch stats.

Golovkin hit on 108 of 361 thrown jabs (30%), while Alvarez landed 55 of 233 (24%), according to the CompuBox punch stats.

Golovkin outhit Alvarez in 10 of 12 rounds. Alvarez had more punches landed in the second round (14-12), although they were even in the final 12th round, according to ESPN .

Golovkin went after Alvarez’s head quite a bit. "GGG" connected 210 of his 218 punches to Alvarez's head, while Alvarez landed only 127 of 171 of his punches above Golovkin’s neck, according to the CompuBox punch stats.

Due to the controversial finish, some bettors were given major refunds from various Las Vegas sportsbooks, according to ESPN.

Golovkin threw 703 total punches in the fight compared to Alvarez's more defensive 505, according to ESPN.

This isn't the first time judge Adalaide Byrd had a controversial score in a big fight: She previously scored Amir Khan ahead of Alvarez last year with a score of 48-47, even though Alvarez knocked out Khan.

When the fight ended, both boxers felt like they did enough to win.

Even though he didn't win the fight, "GGG" continued his streak of consecutive middleweight title defenses, making his 19th in a row. Golovkin is now one away from pulling even with Bernard Hopkins, who did it 20 times.

