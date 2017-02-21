News

Caroline Wozniacki Goes Topless in 'SI Swimsuit' Behind-The-Scenes Video

The Danish tennis star looked incredible in her behind-the-scenes 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot.

Great news, Sports Illustrated just put together a behind the scenes video for one of their hottest swimsuit models, and it's the best thing ever created. 

Who is she? The model is Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, who has been featured for her third straight year in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition.

In this year’s issue, Wozniacki looks better than ever as she goes topless, working a sexy arm bra, and rocking a colorful thong bikini.

Check out a few of her photos below.

Thinking myself back to the sun, warm weather and no tan lines @si_swimsuit

A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on

A bit of vitamin sea @si_swimsuit

A post shared by Caroline Wozniacki (@carowozniacki) on

If one thing is for certain, Wozniacki is a bombshell, and Sports Illustrated agrees.

