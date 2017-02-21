Caroline Wozniacki Goes Topless in 'SI Swimsuit' Behind-The-Scenes Video

Great news, Sports Illustrated just put together a behind the scenes video for one of their hottest swimsuit models, and it's the best thing ever created.
Who is she? The model is Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, who has been featured for her third straight year in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition.
In this year’s issue, Wozniacki looks better than ever as she goes topless, working a sexy arm bra, and rocking a colorful thong bikini.
Check out a few of her photos below.
If one thing is for certain, Wozniacki is a bombshell, and Sports Illustrated agrees.
We LOVE Caroline Wozniacki! https://t.co/tfa4bjv8n7 pic.twitter.com/9kOo6Ix0KM
— SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) February 19, 2017