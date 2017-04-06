In A Change Of Heart, Dana White Wants The McGregor Vs. Mayweather Fight To Happen

While speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday, UFC president Dana White said that he is now actively working on making the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight happen.

This is big news considering White was against any crossover fight between McGregor and Mayweather just a few months ago. Why the change of heart?

The answer could lie in the amount of money involved and the fact that the media will not let this story die, but according to White it is because he owes McGregor.

According to White, McGregor’s willingness in the past to fight different opponents in order to save numerous UFC fight cards is one of the biggest influences for White to make the crossover happen.

“McGregor is a guy that I have a lot of respect for," says White. "This guy has stepped up in times that people at his level would never step up. I’m the guy standing in the living room, I’m the guy on the phone when these guys are looking down the barrel of a new opponent a week before the fight and Conor McGregor doesn’t flinch. This kid steps up. He’ll fight anybody, anywhere, anytime. A lot of people say it, very few really mean it.”

White went on to say that he doesn’t want to deprive McGregor of the historic payday that awaits him if the fight goes through.

“Conor McGregor, I call him the unicorn," he says. "I’ve never really dealt with a kid like this. So for him to have this kind of opportunity, to make this kind of money, this type of a fight that people are so interested in worldwide, I almost feel like I have to make it.”

It’s crazy to see how far White has come from declaring that the Conor McGregor—Floyd Mayweather fight would never happen, but I’m sure the world is happy that this fight is that much closer to becoming reality.

As far as any future crossover fights in the UFC? No. Not going to happen, according to White.

"This is gonna be a one-and-done,” he says.