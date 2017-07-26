Chris Jericho Makes a Surprise Return On 'Smackdown'

Chris Jericho is back, and both Kevin Owens and AJ Styles are on The List.

The veteran superstar made a surprise appearance on Smackdown Live this week, claiming that he deserves a title shot for the U.S. Championship. Jericho had taken a hiatus from WWE a few months prior so he could go on tour with his band, Fozzy, and it was not clear when he would be returning to the squared circle.

However, Styles was not a fan of Jericho's surprise return, and argued that he deserved a rematch against Owens after losing the U.S. Championship to him at Battleground. Eventually, Smackdown commissioner Shane McMahon announced that the next U.S. title match would be a Triple Threat match between Owens, Styles, and Jericho later that night.

While Styles eventually came out victorious, it's clear that Owens and Jericho aren't going to give up their plans to get the U.S. title. With Summerslam only a month away, time will tell what happens next. For now, we're just happy that Jericho's back to call everyone "stupid idiots" again.