Chris Pratt Steps Up to 'The Rock’s' #Flex4Force Challenge and Crushes Biceps Pic

Chris Pratt is the latest celebrity to get in on the #Flex4Force challenge, which is an initiative for “Americans to show their strength as a Force Behind the Forces by striking a biceps flex in support of our nation’s military and sharing it on social media,” according to USO.org.
Here we have Pratt striking his pose and giving us a rather detailed breakdown of the name of his bicep:
Thank you to @therock for nominating me for the #flex4forces challenge and introducing me to "Jack and Sledge Hammer," (his arms) The Rock's not the only one who names his guns by the way. Allow me to introduce you to my left arm, Melissa. She's less of a blunt force tool and more of an emotionally supportive friend. Anyways. #flexforforces @theuso now it's my turn to challenge somebody. I choose @davebautista Give 'em hell #drax It's for a good cause: to raise awareness for @theuso which is an awesome organization. And by the way... That's a wrap on #jurassicworld
Clearly, Pratt felt slighted and needed to address the whole biceps-naming thing, “'The Rock's' not the only one who names his guns by the way. Allow me to introduce you to my left arm, Melissa. She's less of a blunt force tool and more of an emotionally supportive friend.”
Here is "The Rock’s" initial challenge:
Introducing "Jack" of the "Hammer Bros" to @JessicaBiel & @The_USO. U don't wanna meet "Sledge". I
nominate @prattprattpratt #Flex4Forcespic.twitter.com/eXsPT8Yb6z
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 7, 2017
We should expect to see another massive bicep from a celebrity pretty soon, as Starlord made sure to challenge Guardians of the Galaxy co-star and Muscle & Fitness cover star Dave Bautista.
