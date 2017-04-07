Chris Weidman Crapped Himself Before A Wrestling Tournament As A Teenager

UFC middleweight Chris Weidman returns to the octagon to fight Gegard Mousasi this Saturday, April 8, at UFC 210 in Buffalo, NY, and boy are we happy to have him back.

Why? Because Weidman always tells the best stories and yesterday at UFC 210 Media Day, we got another gem via his personal Snapchat account.

This time, Weidman recalled shitting himself before a wrestling tournament when he was a teenager.

You heard that right. Watch his entire Snapchat story above, or read the full story below.

“I was on the way to the airport for a big wrestling tournament," he recalled. "I was gonna be sitting next to some of my idols in the wrestling community. And my dad had no heat in his car on the way to the airport, and it was 6 a.m. and I started getting shivers. And then the next thing I knew I felt like my stomach was really hurting me. So my dad finally pulled over to a gas station next to the airport. I get out and walk to the gas station, there was a couple of people in line. I finally get to the front of the line, I’m holding my butt cheeks as best as I can. I get to the gas attendant and I say ‘Hey can I have the key to the bathroom?’ He goes ‘One moment’ and as soon as he said that, I just completely…ah man, it went up to my neck, literally up to my neck, down to my ankles, down to my shoes right onto the floor.

“So then he comes back and hands me the key and I say, ‘Thank you,’ and I’m completely filled with shit. And so I take it, I don’t know what to do; I go to the bathroom and stand there, and I go, ‘Oh my god, my dad’s waiting to go to the airport, I got to get on this plane.’ So I get back to my dad’s car and he goes ‘Do you feel better?’ and I just go like this and [pull down the neck of my shirt]. Oh my God.

“So my dad, he rebuilt car alternators as a business, so we drove to his job and he started washing me—while I was completely naked and full of shit—with hand soap. I was 15 years old. Pubes and everything. Completely naked, it was quite embarrassing.”

"Embarrassing" is the understatement of the century; this is embarrassing on an entirely different level. Props to Weidman, though, for revealing way more than he had to.

Watch him fight tomorrow, April 8, at UFC 210.