Cody Garbrandt Grabs T.J. Dillashaw By The Throat In New Video

The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption premiered Wednesday, and it had the fighting world buzzing.

The show featured former teammates and now rivals, Cody “No Love" Garbrandt and T.J. Dillashaw, getting into a heated altercation.

Though Garbrandt and Dillashaw are meant to face off at UFC 213, it appeared they couldn’t wait that long, as the former squared up the latter on the show.

The current bantamweight champion clearly felt “no love” toward Dillashaw, grabbing him by the neck and pushing him backward.

“He stepped toward me in my bubble, got in my personal space. I latched him up like an eagle. Eagle latched up a snake. Right on the throat,” said Garbrandt.

Dillashaw brushed off the attack saying, “Cody feels he needs to get involved as well and be an attention whore. So he called me fake and then attacked me, which seems a little crazy right? It all leads down to insecurity. Cody’s not very smart. He doesn’t have anything he can say that’s witty and he feels like he needs to create drama to be important.”

Watch the video below to hear Garbrandt's take on the altercation.

Whatever these two are beefing about, the drama is sure to continue—making for an interesting storyline heading into UFC 213.

Garbrandt will defend his title belt against Dillashaw at UFC 213 on July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.