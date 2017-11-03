Cody Garbrandt Says T.J. Dillashaw 'Is on Everything' and 'Showed' Team Alpha Male How to Do PEDs

Current UFC bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt and former champ T.J. Dillashaw were once teammates on Team Alpha Male, but you'd never be able to tell by their beef ahead of UFC 217. Their exchanges have become increasingly heated, and at the pre-fight press conference on Thursday, Garbrandt didn't hold back in the least.

When asked about the recent accusations of performance-enhancing drug use against Dillashaw (2:19 in the video above), Garbrandt stoked the fire, claiming that Dillashaw "is on everything".

"Yeah, I'm on everything. They test me every day, so I'm on everything," Dillashaw sarcastically replied. And that's when Garbrandt made a somewhat confusing allegation that, if true, would also make TAM look bad.

"You're the one that showed everyone how to do it on Team Alpha Male," Garbrandt said. The exchange pretty much ended there, but Dillashaw took to Twitter to hit back at Garbrandt and highlight the confusing nature of the statement:



So now I’m a drug lord? And all of TAM admits to being on steroids! :thinking_face:Codys not the sharpest tool in the shed, but definitely a tool! https://t.co/3LH2D9sRcX — TJ Dillashaw (@TJDillashaw) November 2, 2017

Garbrandt has also accused Dillashaw of cheap-shotting other fighters at the gym when he was part of TAM, which Dillashaw denies.

In an Instagram post, Garbrandt claimed that Dillashaw lied about cheap-shotting teammates, PEDs, and about never having been knocked out by Garbrandt. The video allegedly shows him knocking Dillashaw out, although neither of the fighters is clearly identifiable:



This guy is a liar he said I never koed him, that there is no video! Also that he has never took PEDs and he never cheap shotted a former teammate stealing his dream from under him! Fuck you @tjdillashaw hey @danawhite get that Knockout Bonus Check, I'm ready to collect it!! #ISpeakFacts A post shared by Cody Garbrandt (@cody_nolove) on Nov 2, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

The beef between Dillashaw and Garbrandt is especially intense, since Dillashaw's breakup with TAM wasn't exactly amicable. With Garbrandt hoping to defend the bantamweight title, Dillashaw hoping to win it back, and a ton of hype surrounding the fight, fans are in for an entertaining bout.

And that's not the only title fight going down at UFC 217. Current middleweight champ Michael Bisping and Georges St-Pierre will duke it out for the title, and strawweight champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk will try to defend her title against Rose Namajunas.

Catch UFC 217 on Saturday, November 4 at 10 p.m. ET.