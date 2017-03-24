Comedian Gabriel Iglesias Is Fighting Hard To Save His Life

Earlier this year, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, who goes by the nickname “Fluffy,” had put his tour on hold to save his life.

It’s clear that the time off has started to pay off, and, according to TMZ, Iglesias has been boxing five times a week for two hours at a time—dropping more than 20 pounds in as many days.

Far from being ROCKY but I'm one day closer to kicking diabetes ass. #gabrieliglesias #motivated A post shared by Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) on Mar 23, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

20 days in and 20lbs off. My ass is on a mission to get off insulin. Shout out to my buddy @alfredrobles for going with me EVERY single day to the gym and for keeping me positive and focused. #gabrieliglesias #StayStrongJefe #NoMenudoWithRickyFunez A post shared by Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) on Mar 21, 2017 at 7:19am PDT

He hopes to continue and drop north of 50 pounds before resuming his tour.

Just got my ass handed to me in the gym. I hate working out but I hate being sick more. I'm definitely being challenged. #gabrieliglesias #thecomeback A post shared by Gabriel Iglesias (@fluffyguy) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:49pm PDT

Iglesias also posted on Instagram earlier this month explaining why he had to cancel a few major stops of his successful comedy tour, citing health and emotional issues.

Let’s see if Fluffy can pull off an insane transformation. We are all rooting for you, man.