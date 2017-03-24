Comedian Gabriel Iglesias Is Fighting Hard To Save His Life

Earlier this year, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, who goes by the nickname “Fluffy,” had put his tour on hold to save his life.
It’s clear that the time off has started to pay off, and, according to TMZ, Iglesias has been boxing five times a week for two hours at a time—dropping more than 20 pounds in as many days.
Far from being ROCKY but I'm one day closer to kicking diabetes ass. #gabrieliglesias #motivated
20 days in and 20lbs off. My ass is on a mission to get off insulin. Shout out to my buddy @alfredrobles for going with me EVERY single day to the gym and for keeping me positive and focused. #gabrieliglesias #StayStrongJefe #NoMenudoWithRickyFunez
He hopes to continue and drop north of 50 pounds before resuming his tour.
Just got my ass handed to me in the gym. I hate working out but I hate being sick more. I'm definitely being challenged. #gabrieliglesias #thecomeback
Iglesias also posted on Instagram earlier this month explaining why he had to cancel a few major stops of his successful comedy tour, citing health and emotional issues.
To my fans: I can not apologize enough for the sudden cancellation of recent shows. I'm dealing with some serious health and emotional issues that needed attention asap. Attempting to work through my problems was not going over and I had to stop everything b4 things got worse. Failing to make better choices and never taking a break in 20 years of intense touring has finally caught up to me. I need to get better b4 I can return to making people laugh and smile. I applaud my management for doing their best to protect me but my fans need to know the truth. Fluffy is fine but Gabriel needs help. #gabrieliglesias #FluffyGuy
Let’s see if Fluffy can pull off an insane transformation. We are all rooting for you, man.