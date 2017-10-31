Conor McGregor Apologizes for Using Homophobic Slur at MMA Match

UFC star Conor McGregor has apologized after being caught on video using a homophobic slur.

Earlier in October, McGregor was attending UFC Fight Night 118 to support his training partner, Artem Lobov, and while he was speaking to the fighter after his loss to Andre Fili, McGregor was heard using the slur.

In a pre-taped appearance on The Late Late Show, a weekly TV chat show in Ireland, McGregor apologized for using the word.

“I was upset, and I was whispering in his ear, and I said what I said. I meant no disrespect to nobody. To the LGBT community, I meant no disrespect,” McGregor told host Ryan Tubridy. “I wasn’t screaming at two people of the same sex kissing. I campaigned, when we were trying to get the same-sex marriage legalized, I was campaigning for that. Again, it’s just when things get blown out and they just love to, any chance they get they love to throw me under the bus. I’m sorry for what I said and that’s it, try to move on.”

McGregor was in the headlines for most of 2017 for his fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr., which ended in defeat for McGregor. Many boxing and MMA fans were impressed with McGregor’s performance in the match, even though he did not beat Mayweather.

McGregor has not set up his next UFC battle yet, but these six options could be potential matchups.

Watch the video of McGregor below: