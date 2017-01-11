Conor McGregor Continues Pursuit of Horse Racing Fame

The dynamic duo of Conor McGregor and Jon Lovitz are back at it once again in this 2nd installment of the promotional parody for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational. In this latest ad, the two continue their unorthodox training regimen to prepare for the big race.

As you'll see, things get a little testy between the guys and the [Irish] profanity soon starts to fly. With the exception of a few choice words, you've got to applaud the UFC lightweight champion for keeping his cool, and for having the sense of humor to appear in this series of short films to promote the upcoming event, which is being touted as the world’s richest horse race.

Be sure to keep an eye out for the next installment of these entertaining clips to find out if McGregor was able to make any progress in his quest to become a champion jockey. The final final episode will premier live on NBC, January 28 during the broadcast of the race.

And in case you missed it, here's the first video from this sidesplitting ad campaign.

